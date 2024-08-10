FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says the association will soon embark on unveiling tombstones on former legends in collaboration with family members of fallen heroes. Speaking after making a visit in Mufulira to lay wreaths on the gravesite of former coach Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu, who died in 2001, Kamanga said FAZ was aware that there were graves of fallen heroes which had remained unattended to. He said FAZ would start by unavailing a tombstone for Ndhlovu, who has a special place at Football House. “Once we start with the one for Sir Zoom, then we can see the next one. We also expect that (Mufulira) Wanderers should take the trouble to attend to some of those. Yes, we can, to those...



