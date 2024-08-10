KABWE Warriors have been declared ready for their revenge match against Zambian champions, Red Arrows, as the two sides renew their rivalry in today’s Carling Black Label Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndlovu Charity Shield at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Warriors assistant coach Noel Mwandila said the Kabwe outfit, which was denied ABSA Cup glory by the Airmen last season, had prepared adequately for the Charity Shield. Mwandila said today’s game was important for Warriors, who are privileged to be in the finals because of what they achieved last season. “We know we are coming up against a team which is on momentum at the moment, they are the defending champions, they won the ABSA Cup and recently they won the CECAFA...



