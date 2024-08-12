FAZ has encouraged players identified during the player selection exercise, led by veteran coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Beston Chambeshi, to continue working hard as they return to their respective clubs after impressing during the exercise held on Saturday afternoon in Ndola. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says all the players who impressed during the player selection exercise have the opportunity to play for the national team. Speaking when he addressed the players after the final round of the exercise at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Kamanga said FAZ was committed to making sure that players from all the ten provinces of Zambia were given the opportunity to play for the national team. “I would like to commend the two technical benches that have...



