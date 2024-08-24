ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela says he still enjoys a good relationship with Muzala Samukonga, who alleged that sports administrators have failed athletes in Zambia because of their lack of transparency and accountability in the administration of athletics. Mpondela said Samukonga is his son and ZA is proud to have produced a good athlete who has continued to raise the country’s flag high at international competitions. “Muzala is my son and we have a good relationship with him. As far as I am concerned we have produced a good brand out of him. For us that’s a joy we have as a federation,” Mpondela said. “We enjoy a good relationship with him. He is my son and I think...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.