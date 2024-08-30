GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Fashion Sakala of Rangers arrives before the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two match between Rangers FC and Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox Stadium on February 24, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

FASHION Sakala will not be part of next month’s back-to-back 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after he was snubbed by coach Avram Grant, who has named a 27-member squad for the games against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone. Zambia will be away to Ivory Coast in Bouake on September 6 before hosting Sierra Leone four days later at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. According to the squad confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Saudi Arabia based Sakala has been left out of the team for the two important matches after he failed to reconcile with his coach, whom he accused of destroying Zambian football. Sakala was on target on Tuesday night as his club suffered a...