NO allowances have been paid to the athletes who participated at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as earlier claimed by Minister of Sports, Youth, and Arts Elvis Nkandu, Copper Queens striker Rachel Kundananji has revealed. And 2024 Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Muzala Samukonga says Nkandu misinformed the nation when he said athletes had been paid what was owed to them. Kundananji said it was deeply concerning that government had not paid athletes’ allowances, which were vital for covering most of the training expenses, transport costs, and day-to-day living expenses. “The Ministry of Sports recently announced that all sportsmen and women have received their allowances, with only the winning bonuses still pending. This announcement has also been echoed by some self...



