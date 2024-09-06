DEFENDING champions Red Arrows escalated to fifth on the MTN Super League table after slaughtering Green Buffaloes 1-0 in a tightly contested military derby at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Arrows, who were reduced to ten men after defender Antony Shipanuka was given matching orders for a clumsy challenge, needed a lone first half goal from striker Ricky Banda to secure the crucial win as they claimed the bragging rights in the military derby. The sweet win in the rescheduled week-1 fixture cheered coach Chisi Mbewe, who applauded his boys for holding on even after they were reduced to ten men. Mbewe noted the need for the the defending champions to continue working hard after maintaining a hundred percent wining record...



