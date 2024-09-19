FAZ says it has made it a point to leave the aspects of player selection for various national teams to technical experts. Speaking during the Talent Identification Workshop for coaches held at MIKA Conversion Centre in Chongwe, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said his association’s responsibility was to support coaches with FIFA supported developmental programmes for trainers across the 10 provinces. Kamanga said youth coaches played a key role in fostering coherent Talent Identification Programmes aimed at discovering the best prospects. Meanwhile, the FAZ Chief noted the need for youth coaches in Zambia to focus on developing football from the the grassroots. “Everything that we do in the development of our game will be in vain if we do not focus...



