THE Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF) has received a grand boost in its efforts to develop youth basketball in the country after KCM pledged K1.5 million to support the Under-18 national basketball teams. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu congratulated the Zambia Basketball Federation for their participation in the recent FIBA Under-18 AfroBasket tournament, held in Pretoria, South Africa. “First and foremost, let me congratulate the Zambia Basketball Federation on their participation in the FIBA Under-18 AfroBasket tournament, which was held in Pretoria, South Africa. Though our boys and girls did not win the championship, competing in a continental showpiece of that magnitude and ranking among the top 12 in Africa is a sign...



