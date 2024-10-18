ZAMBIA Under-17 National Women’s team coach, Carol Kanyemba says the Copper Princesses gave their best to try and overcome Brazil in their first game at the ongoing FIFA Under-17 Women’s Word Cup in the Dominican Republic.

A well-taken first half goal from Juju Haris secured the vital win for the South Americans in a Group D fixture played at the Estadio Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo.

Kanyemba said she was proud of the Copper Princesses for putting up a determined fight against Brazil, who needed only one goal to claim maximum points.

“We tried our best though our best wasn’t good enough. We slept for a second and they capitalised on that, we tried to attack but we couldn’t get a goal. Tough luck indeed, we will go back to the drawing board and work on the next game,” Kanyemba said in an interview after the defeat to Brazil.

Zambia will face Poland in the next fixture scheduled on Monday, and Kanyemba believes the Copper Princesses have what it takes to bounce back stronger.

“The team is not bad. The fact that we are able to attack and only concede one it means we have what it takes so we just have to work on the minor things we need to polish on so that we can come back stronger in the next game,” said Kanyemba.

“Our plan for the next game is to get maximum points so that we stand a better chance of getting out of this group so we are going to work hard so that we try to get maximum points”.

And striker Namute Chileshe described the game against Brazil as tough.

“The game was tough. We lost 1-0 but now we are looking forward to the next game. I wanted to score and help the team because as a striker you have to score so going into our next game I just have to score and help the team,” said Chileshe.

On the pitch, the Copper Princesses started the match on a good note at the Felix Sanchez Stadium but it was Brazil that struck first.

Kalena Bellini beat her marker down the left flank where she was able to cutback and set up Juju with a low pass inside the box.

The USA-based forward made no mistake as she beat Copper Princesses shot stopper Mwila Mufunte with a sublime finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mufunte was impressive on the evening and produced some exciting saves to keep the Copper Princesses in the game.

She denied Juju from completing her brace before Brazilian keeper, Ana Morgant produced a brilliant stoppage time save to deny Blessing Maluba the opportunity to secure a draw for Zambia from a dangerous set piece a few inches outside the eighteen yard box.

Brazil were able to protect their lone goal and claim the narrow win which propelled them to the top of Group D standings.

While, Zambia are bottom in Group D, Brazil enjoy a two points lead over Japan and Poland who were involved in a draw in their first fixture.