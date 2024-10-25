THE Chipolopolo Boys have continued to slide down on the latest FIFA rankings released after the October international break. Thirty-two qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026, 47 for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, 79 Nations League matches and 17 friendlies were played during the recent international window. According to the latest rankings, the Chipolopolo who had dropped to 93 on the global rankings last month have now moved to 94th in the world. However, the Avram Grant tutored side maintained its 20th position on the CAF rankings despite having struggled to beat Chad in the last round of AFCON Qualifiers played two weeks ago. The Chipolopolo were held to a goalless draw by Chad In Ndola before...



