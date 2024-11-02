FC MUZA says it is ready to go to court over Chipo Sondashi, who has been cleared to join Green Buffaloes by the FAZ Player Status and Transfer Committee after the player’s contract with the Mazabuka based Super League outfit expired. In a ruling dated October 30, 2024, the Mwansa Kapyanga headed committee ruled that based on the evidence presented by Sondashi, it was clear that the only contract he had with MUZA expired on July 31, 2024. Sondashi had filed a complaint with the FAZ Player Status and Transfer Committee over FC MUZA’s decision not to release him to Green Buffaloes following the expiry of his contract. However, MUZA has asked FAZ to stay the ruling from the Player...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here