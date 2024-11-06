THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) says it is searching for K1.4 million to host the 2024 Annual Sports Awards on December 19 in Lusaka. NSCZ Chief Executive Officer Sombwa Musunsa is confident that the funds will be raised for the awards meant to honour the most outstanding sportsmen and women for the year 2024. Speaking during the launch of the Annual Awards at NSCZ, Musunsa said the awards had been renamed the 2024 Annual Sports Awards to align with the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, which encourages its member countries to adhere to the Council of Ministers’ resolution on hosting of the awards. “We want to do more this year and so the standards of the...



