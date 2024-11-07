ZAMBIA’S female fighter Miracle Chipito has shined at the IMMAF World Championships, advancing to the quarterfinals after a dominant Round 1 victory. Chipito, known for her ground game, quickly gained control of her match against Indian opponent Tanu jha, catching a kick, executing a swift takedown, and delivering powerful ground-and-pound strikes from mount to secure an early stoppage. The fighter expressed joy after her first bout, calling for fans to keep her in high spirits. “Just keep on supporting me, I have won my first fight and at least I’m confident for my next fight. I’ve got three more fights, especially tomorrow I need to win, Friday and Saturday, I have to win and get that gold medal,” said Chipito....



