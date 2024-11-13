IVORY Coast National Team Coach Emerse Fae says the African champions are coming to get a win against the 2012 AFCON winners when the two teams face off this Friday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Zambia will play host to the Elephants on match day five of the 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the visitors hoping to extend their two points lead over Chipolopolo. Speaking after unavailing a 25 member squad for the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Zambia and Chad, Fae said the Elephants were used to playing teams that caused them problems. Fae said he anticipated a very tough game against the Chipolopolo, who caused Ivory Coast a lot of problems in their last meeting...



