ZAMBIA Under-20 Women’s National Team coach Charles Haluboono has unveiled a 33-member provisional squad for the 2024 COSAFA U-20 Women’s Championship set to kick off on November 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thirteen players from Zambia’s U-17 Women’s National Team World Cup squad have been elevated and are part of the provisional squad led by the former Green Buffaloes Women’s coach. Former U-17 captain Blessings Zangose Zulu is leading the integration of the graduates into the U-20 setup. Goalkeeper Mwila Chishala Mufunte, defenders Margaret Gondwe, Saliya Mwanza, Mwaziona Sakala, and Eunice Mutonyi have all made the provisional squad that will prepare for the regional competition that will run from November 19 to 24. Others are midfielders Harriet Matipa, Blessing Mapula,...



