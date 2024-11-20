NETBALL Women’s National Team coach Lazarus Tembo has unveiled a 22-member provisional squad for the Netball Africa Cup, scheduled to take place between 9th and 14th December in Namibia.

The African champions have resumed preparations for the upcoming Netball Africa Cup, which will feature the best teams in Africa.

Tembo has named a squad featuring a mix of experienced players and promising talent from the U-21 World Cup qualifiers.

Veteran player Diana Banda, a decorated star in Zambian netball, has made a remarkable return at the age of 45 and is expected to provide leadership and guidance to the younger players while captain Beauty Nakazwe, the standout shooter from the previous tournament, and Elizabeth Bwalya, the best mid-court player, will also play pivotal roles in the team’s campaign.

Harriet Muchuma, who was excellent at the U-21 World Cup qualifiers, has been called up, showcasing Tembo’s confidence in the next generation of talent.

The provisional squad includes nine members from the team that clinched the last Africa Cup title and six players from the U-21 squad.

Assistant coach Martha Kafupu said preparations were progressing well and the team was focused on defending its continental crown.

“Preparations are progressing very well, we have 23 players in camp and the girls are putting in their best. We have to defend the our title that’s our expectation. We want to bring the title back home,” said Kafupu.

Team captain Beauty Nakazwe said in an interview that team Zambia was looking forward to compete at the Netball Africa Cup in Namibia.

Meanwhile, Under-20 star Iness Munge said she was happy to be part of the senior team and was looking forward to making the final squad that would represent Zambia at the championship.

“I’m very happy to be part of the senior team. It means there is something the coaches saw in me. So far so good, preparations are going on well, everything is running smoothly,” said Munge.

Full Provisional Squad

Defenders: Mule Mukela (Green Buffaloes), Memory Musonda (Green Buffaloes), Esther Kunda (Green Buffaloes), Ethel Pamba (Prison Leopards), Nawa Beenzu (Nkwazi), Mtonga Inambao (Ndola Stars), Joyce Kasumpa (Ndola Stars), Idah Namonje (Red Arrows).

Mid-court: Joyce Nalwamba (NAPSA), Justina Mwale (Green Buffaloes), Gift Bunga (Green Buffaloes), Harriet Muchuma (Prison Leopards), Iness Munge (Prison Leopards), Candy Ng’ambi (Red Arrows), Patricia Mukangala (NAPSA), Diana Namutowe (Red Arrows).

Shooters: Beauty Nakazwe (Green Buffaloes), Luyando Simuyuni (Green Eagles), Diana Banda (Prison Leopards), Elizabeth Bwalya (Prison Leopards), Nelly Lutambo (Kansanshi), Jessica Matipa (Kitwe Queens).