SPORTS, Youth and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says time has come for Zambia to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The draw for the 15th edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) took place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Salé, Morocco with Zambia being placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal and Congo DR. The ceremony marked the symbolic start of the competition, which will run from July 5 to 26, next year. Zambia settled for bronze at the 2022 edition which was played in Casablanca, Morocco. As hosts and finalists of the previous edition, Morocco will be under pressure to meet the expectations of the...



