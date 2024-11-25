NKANA has jumped to sixth position on the MTN Zambia Super League table after claiming a fourth consecutive win following a 2-0 beating of Forest Rangers at Nkana Stadium yesterday. Second half goals from Patrick Gondwe and Congolese international Idris Mbombo gifted Mwenya Chipepo and his assistant Chris Katongo a win over their former club that is yet to taste victory since the duo ditched it a month ago. After a goalless first half, Gondwe broke the deadlock with a 64th minute strike before Mbombo doubled the lead with a goal eight minutes before the final whistle to seal the victory for Nkana. The win propelled the 13-time league champions to 19 points, six points behind table toppers ZESCO United,...



