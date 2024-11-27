ZAMBIA is set to host bodybuilding event organised by the World Fitness Federation (WFF) on December 8, at the Music Club in Lusaka. The event, the first of its kind in the country, will see amateur bodybuilders compete for professional licenses, opening doors for them to participate in international competitions in professional categories. Speaking at a press briefing, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Director Sombwa Musunsa expressed excitement about the event, noting its significance for local athletes and the sports fraternity at large. “For us, with this upcoming event that is taking place on December 8th at the Music Club, we are excited. We have been collaborating with WFF from the time they informed us in terms of hosting...



