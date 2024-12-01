Matero Magic face a critical moment in the Road to BAL Elite 16 – Division East tournament in Nairobi, Kenya, as they prepare for their final group game against South Sudan’s Fox Basketball Club today. With two losses already in Group B, the Zambian champions will seek to end their campaign on a positive note and play their best on the continental stage. Matero Magic’s Elite 16 campaign has gotten off to a dismal start as they were outclassed by Burundi-based Urunani BBC with an emphatic 87-34 loss in their opening game. The Zambian champions, who were billed as contenders, suffered from a combination of unforced errors, defensive lapses, and offensive struggles that left them in the dust. Adding to...



