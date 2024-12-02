FROM LEFT: Director of Sports John Zulu, Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, conferring with Lawyer Philip Chibundi after a media briefing at Cabinet Office in Lusaka on Monday 13 May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT has urged FAZ to level the playing field when the association goes for polls next year. In an interview, Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu said there was a need for Football House to respect the principles of democracy as it prepared for the much anticipated FAZ elections. “There is disinformation on social media. There are also many angry people who spread the disinformation on social media. People may wake up today and start talking bad things about others. As the ministry we can’t comment on something that is just on social media, in case it is true that some people are being targeted to be blocked for FAZ elections, it is unfortunate, we need to respect...