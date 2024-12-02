Matero Magic’s pursuit of redemption in the Road to BAL Elite 16 – Division East tournament in Nairobi took a dramatic turn as they faced off against South Sudan’s Fox Basketball yesterday. Magic came agonizingly close to victory, ultimately falling 83-81 in an overtime battle that brought out the team’s A-game and fighting spirit. The match was a true test of endurance and strategy, with both teams locked in a back-and-forth battle throughout regulation time. Matero Magic, having entered the game with a heavy heart after two previous losses, was determined to end their campaign with pride. They took an impressive lead late in the fourth quarter, sparked by the well composed play of Saul Phiri, who demonstrated exceptional offensive...



