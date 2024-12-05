WEDSON Nyirenda has urged Zambians not to worry about the national team player selection process for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad. The Chipolopolo gaffer had earlier named a 34-man provisional squad for this month’s CHAN final round back-to-back qualifier matches against Mozambique. The squad comprised of players from both the MTN Super League and the ZPL National League. Notable players in Nyirenda’s squad include defenders Kabaso Chongo and Dominic Chanda, and goalkeepers Lawrence Mulenga and Charles Kalumba, who were part of the Chipolopolo that secured the AFCON qualification as group winners. Speaking in an interview after the close of his first camp, Nyirenda said the door was still open for players who may have been doing well but...



