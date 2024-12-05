NEW Leicester City gaffer Ruud van Nistelrooy says Patson Daka has great potential to do more and help his team during the highly competitive 2024/25 English Premier League (EPL) season. After missing most of Leicester’s first round matches due to an ankle injury, Daka returned and scored his tenth EPL goal as Leicester City stunned West Ham 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night to claim their third win of the season. Speaking during a post-match interview after guiding Leicester to victory four days after he was named head coach, Van Nistelrooy said Daka had shown from the time he was in Austria that he was able to score and make assists. “I think he (Daka) has great...



