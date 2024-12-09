ZAMBIA has maintained its perfect start at the ongoing 2025 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)/COSAFA Qualifier by demolishing bitter rivals Zimbabwe 7-2 in a Group C fixture played at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Stadium in South Africa yesterday. Braces from captain Mercy Chipasula, Grace Phiri, Masela Sekeseke and a goal from Lweendo Hanoongo gave the Carol Kanyemba tutored Copper Princesses a consecutive win having beaten Botswana 3-0 in the first match played three days ago. Zambia had to come from behind after Chiedza Khumalo gave Zimbabwe an early lead with a goal in the sixth minute. It took Zambia just four minutes to respond with Chipasula getting the equaliser from Natasha Nkaka’s assist. Five minutes later, Tatenda Gambiza...