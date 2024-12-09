Masela Sekeseke of Zambia challenged by Tatenda Gambiza of Zimbabwe during the COSAFA Under 17 Girls Championship match between Zambia and Zimbabwe at UJ AW Muller Stadium in Pretoria on 8 December 2024 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Masela Sekeseke of Zambia challenged by Tatenda Gambiza of Zimbabwe during the COSAFA Under 17 Girls Championship match between Zambia and Zimbabwe at UJ AW Muller Stadium in Pretoria on 8 December 2024 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA has maintained its perfect start at the ongoing 2025 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)/COSAFA Qualifier by demolishing bitter rivals Zimbabwe 7-2 in a Group C fixture played at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Stadium in South Africa yesterday. Braces from captain Mercy Chipasula, Grace Phiri, Masela Sekeseke and a goal from Lweendo Hanoongo gave the Carol Kanyemba tutored Copper Princesses a consecutive win having beaten Botswana 3-0 in the first match played three days ago. Zambia had to come from behind after Chiedza Khumalo gave Zimbabwe an early lead with a goal in the sixth minute. It took Zambia just four minutes to respond with Chipasula getting the equaliser from Natasha Nkaka’s assist. Five minutes later, Tatenda Gambiza...