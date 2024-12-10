ZAMBIA’S title defence at the Netball Africa Cup has opened up to the worst possible start with the team losing 40-52 to Malawi in Namibia yesterday. Charles Zulu’s side trailed throughout the match, with scores of 14-7 in the first quarter, 32-17 in the second, and 43-26 in the third. In a post-match interview, Zulu highlighted the need to address the team’s weaknesses to regain its glory. “It is always frustrating to start this way. Our midcourt was particularly vulnerable, and our defence lacked coordination. We need to correct these issues in the next game to get back on track,” he said. Zulu expressed disappointment with the results but emphasised the importance of bouncing back in the upcoming matches against...



