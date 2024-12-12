ZAMBIA has secured a spot at the 2025 TotalEnergies Ivory Coast Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after coming from behind to beat regional rivals South Africa 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal of the U-17 AFCON/ COSAFA Qualifier played at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg. Abel Nyirongo and Robert Banda scored the crucial goals which also propelled the defending champions to the final of the COSAFA Under-17 Championship, where they will face Angola in a repeat of the 2019 final. The Junior Chipolopolo boys started the match on a poor note and were punished within the first minute of kick off through Simphiwe Mlondo, who slotted his effort past goal keeper Rogers Simumba to give South Africa an early lead...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here