Zambia celebrates during the during the COSAFA Under 17 Girls Championship Final match between Zambia and Lesotho on the13 December 2024 at UJ UJ Soweto Stadium in Soweto © Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

ZAMBIA has scooped both the men’s and women’s 2024 Under-17 COSAFA championships after two very different yet electrifying finals at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Soweto Stadium in South Africa yesterday yesterday. In the early kick off, the Copper Princesses crashed Lesotho in a one sided affair that ended 15-0. Of Zambia’s 15 goals, seven were scored by captain Mercy Chipasula, a hat-trick by Masela Sekeseke, a brace from Hellen Banda and goals apiece by Lillian Mwenda, Janet Chirwa and Wendy Mwikisa. Chipasula won the Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer accolades, while Loveness Chingwere claimed the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. The win cheered FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, who noted that the victory of the Under-17 girls re-affirmed...