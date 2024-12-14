RISING Zambian MMA star Ken Sekeletu delivered a sensational performance at EFC 120, defeating Vince Bembe via a technical knockout (TKO) in the closing minutes of the first round. The victory not only preserved Sekeletu’s flawless 6-0 record but also edged him closer to a shot at the coveted EFC title. The fight, held at the heart of Johannesburg, South Africa, was a dramatic affair. Sekeletu’s striking urge was on full display from the onset, as he targeted Bembe’s body with calculated precision. A critical turning point came midway through the first round when Sekeletu delivered a devastating body kick to Bembe’s ribs. Bembe, however, attempted to sell the injury as a low blow, prompting the referee to temporarily pause...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here