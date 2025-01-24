KABWE Warriors FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Chakatazya has assured fans that the MTN Super League leaders will remain focused despite the off-field challenges following the resignation of head coach Mumamba Numba. Numba stepped down as Kabwe Warriors head coach to return to Zanaco, where he was tasked with helping the team avoid relegation. His departure left Kabwe Warriors without a coach with the required CAF credentials to lead a Super League team, prompting the club to report the matter to the FAZ Disciplinary Committee. Chakatazya emphasised that the players were committed to achieving the club’s objectives despite the coaching transition. “Our message to the boys from the start of the season is that we focus on what we...



