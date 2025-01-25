Newly appointed Zambia Women's national football coach Nora Hauptle receiving her official team jersey from Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga (r) during the FAZ announcing ceremony in Lusaka on Friday 24th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FAZ has revealed that Nora Hauptle’s salary will be jointly covered by government and the association. Speaking during the unveiling of the Swiss national as Copper Queens coach yesterday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga stated that the association would contribute more toward Hauptle’s salary, similar to its arrangement with Chipolopolo coach, Avram Grant. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Hauptle will earn $7,000 (approximately K194,480.96) monthly. Kamanga revealed that Hauptle would bring one assistant coach, Philipo Hasler, while Under-20 Women’s National Team coach Charles Haluboono and Enala Simbeye will join her technical bench. “For us, it’s the same principle. It’s on a shared basis. FAZ will pay a portion, and the government will also contribute. Beyond that, you also have to be mindful...