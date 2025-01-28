I WILL continue promoting sports in Munali Constituency because it unifies people, Thomas Sipalo has promised. Sipalo sponsored the just ended 2024 Kalikiliki Christmas tournament in which Kalikiliki All Stars and Polokwane City battle it out in the final last weekend. Kalikiliki All Starts won the tournament with 1-0 scoreline over their opponents. The tournament brought different age groups of the community to one place, thronging the playground and making it impossible for vehicles to leave or enter the community. Speaking after awarding the prizes, medals and trophies to the winners and runners up, Sipalo promised that he would continue to promote sports because it was a unifier. “I’m very much happy and I would like to thank the Kalikiliki...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here