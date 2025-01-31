KANSANSHI Mining PLC, a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals (FQM), has announced a K3.4 million investment for the successful hosting of the 2025 Kansanshi Marathon, scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025, at Trident College in Solwezi. The marathon, which will feature over 2000 local and foreign runners, has attracted a cumulative prize purse of around K420,000. Speaking at a press conference in Solwezi, Kansanshi Mine General Manager Meiring Burger stated that the investment would include the purchase of state-of-the-art timing equipment valued at over K700,000. Burger said Kansanshi Mine’s aim was to make the marathon the biggest sporting event in North-Western Province. “Marathons and sports in general play a crucial role in uniting communities and fostering national pride....



