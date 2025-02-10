ZESCO United has reclaimed top spot on the MTN Super League after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mufulira Wanderers at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira yesterday. George Ngoma’s decisive 88th-minute strike was all ‘Team Yaziko’ needed to secure maximum points on the road. The win elevated the Emmanuel Siwale tutored side to 43 points, two points ahead of second-placed Kabwe Warriors, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Forest Rangers in a closely contested match on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Mufulira Wanderers retained seventh place on the Super League table with 33 points. In Lusaka, Zanaco’s fight to survive relegation hit a major setback as they suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat to a ten-man FC MUZA at Nkoloma Stadium. Two...



