FAZ has officially set a new date for its much-anticipated Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was initially scheduled for March but failed to take place due to a court injunction. According to a fresh notice issued by FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, the reconvened AGM will now be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, starting at 09:00 hours, at Misuku Hotel in Kabwe. The decision follows a guide from FIFA for the FAZ Elections to be held within 21 days after the initial AGM, scheduled for March 29, 2025 in Livingstone was halted. The initial AGM in Livingstone could not take place after a court order disrupted proceedings, prompting FIFA and FAZ to reset the meeting. “The agenda and...



