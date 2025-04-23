THE 2025 ABSA Cup semifinals will now go ahead as originally planned at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, following a joint announcement by ABSA Bank Zambia and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). Earlier, FAZ and ABSA had announced that the semifinal double-header, scheduled for Saturday, April 26, would be moved to Railway Stadium in Kabwe. The decision followed concerns over safety at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium after crowd trouble during the Kitwe derby between Nkana FC and Power Dynamos, both of whom are ABSA Cup semifinalists. Over 500 seats were reportedly damaged by unruly Nkana fans during the heated match, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. “Following the incidence that occurred during the recent Zambia Premier League fixture...



