The dream should be bigger than just plots of land, houses, and small farms. If that is the only thought line one has, then it would mean that they are not ready for retirement. Retirement is a lifestyle and not a one-off stance; therefore, you need to have a dream that will last generations. It is a proud moment to enjoy the fruits of a grandparent’s labour.

Every year, the Defence Force, for example, has over 30 retirees who are worth over 40 million kwacha in cash payments, and civil servants worth over 60 million kwacha. Meanwhile, the private sector pays gratuities totalling over 80 million Kwacha annually. This whole bunch is almost thinking unilaterally: build a house to settle in and some flats for rent, a remote-controlled farm, some second-hand vehicles, and then years later depend on their children for handouts.

Otherwise, if the thought line was multi-faceted, the old neighbourhoods or infrastructure would not be reducing in standard. Just take a short trip to your former school. You might be thinking that your children are using an improved version, but actually it is worse. My son was telling me how he cannot use the school toilet currently but walks to our shop near his school. We may be mushrooming into new neighbourhoods yearly, but provided the dreams are short-term, the story for them will be just the same. The government should not be looking for foreign investors who, most of the time, would be improving their country of origin. Well-organized and united retirees have the muscle to invest in some of the subject areas.

Imagine if retirees could come up with cooperatives. Out of the 100 annual retirements, each could contribute just K300,000 of their benefits. This would then translate to K30,000,000.00, which, when properly invested, could become more of a national asset, and add to the Zambian economy. Rather than the individualist approach that is taken and has gotten us nowhere but shabby neighbourhoods, one-hit wonders, and stunted businesses that end with the death of the owner.

Retirees who have common ground need to start teaming up and making proper investments. Investments are equivalent to muscle. Most of them would have vast experience in different fields. The knowledge acquired over a period of time would then work to the advantage of the investment as the consultants would be in-house. For example, ex-military personnel have currently come up with a cooperative they have named Ex-Plus, which accommodates both retired and serving personnel. It is in its preliminary stages, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.

We cannot all be thinking of houses as the only retirement investment. These are activities that an individual can achieve while still in employment. “Chilimba” and Village Banking are child’s play; in fact, these are limited, as it is not wise to go beyond certain amounts. The risk is so great as they tend not to have proper security, and one may easily lose their investment with no recourse. It is time retirees built another FINDECO House or even something taller. NIEC or ZCBC need to come back. MANSA Batteries, proper markets with state-of-the-art packing space, not just painted lines on potholed pavement. Currently, the existing markets need more work. If people saw the source of some of the food, fruits, dry rations, or vegetables we eat, no wonder diseases are hitting us left, right, and centre. The smell, mud and filth not a site to behold. Bicycle or gas plants, alternative energy solutions (load shedding in 2023; I mean, we all cannot be thinking “boma itilanganepo”).

It is time to build a Zambia worth visiting, not a one-road capital city with roundabouts as you exit or enter. We even feel proud of our horrible drainage system that floods annually with litter, and conducive breeding grounds for disease. It is time to have household Zambian brands. 18 million people should not be failing to feed themselves, flying out of the country to seek specialist treatment after 50 years of independence, or having nature be the only tourist attraction. Riding boats, viewing wild animals, water bodies, and traditional ceremonies—come on! Other countries have snow in the desert, dancing water, and many more activities worth saving millions of dollars for. How can we expect an individual to save $100,000? Fly to Zambia, see the Mosi-o-Tunya, wildlife (which, by the way, is in every other African country), bungee jump, and then what?

It’s time to form teams with a common purpose and bring real 2023 deals to the table. Retirees have capacity. The dreams should be bigger than just acquiring plots and catering to the belly. Realistically speaking we are wasting or mismanaging the resource in retirees.

The author is a retired officer of the Zambia Airforce and an Advocate. He can be reached via email: [email protected] or Whatsapp: +260 97 9165574