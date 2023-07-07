Having spent many years working in the state security agencies, including for the Anti-Corruption Commission Zambia, I came to appreciate that the anti-corruption crusade is not a programme for a given political party in government. It is a national agenda motivated by the desire to safeguard public resources and create a just society for all.

Therefore, in a free and just society with an enabling environment like the one created by the New Dawn Government, the anti-corruption crusade is self driven to ensure that those in positions of authority do not abuse their privileged positions. In this regard, the fight against corruption and embezzlement of public funds is anchored on carefully analyzed reports received from the members of the public and/or whistle blowers. The law enforcement agencies as such act on complaints in a professional manner following the prescribed processes of investigations and prosecution. These are complaints made by Zambians who are seeking justice and want to ensure that the law is applied fairly.

Therefore, it was untimely and unfair for Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa and her siblings to hold a presser and complain about victimisation from law enforcement agencies. Clearly, they are not aware that the law enforcement agencies act on reports from the public. Alas, Hon. Lungu opted to unnecessarily draw the state into a political ring in her bid to gain public sympathy. That’s a wrong way of seeking sympathy, unless she was informing the public that during her father’s reign, the law enforcement agencies were being abused by unleashing them on targeted individuals or families.

For the records, it’s we, the Zambians, who want answers to the various issues relating to the unexplained wealth that the Lungu family has amassed. This happens everywhere where those in power loot public resources with impunity. It has happened in Zambia before. It is happening in Botswana. It did happen in Angola as well. Therefore, let the Lungu family cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

To Hon. Lungu, let it sink that even I, as a Zambian, would be hurt to know that the State is using our public resources to target individuals or a given family. Given the information that the law enforcement agencies have this far availed to the public, we are of the view that they must proceed to do their job without fear or favour. However, let their job be professional and in the interest of the Zambian people who are seeking to know the truth. They must neither be driven by sympathy nor undue influence from Hon. Lungu or the State.

Besides, the nature of looting of public resources allegedly associated with the Lungu family as exposed to the public is worrisome. This is because public resources were allegedly pocketed by a few individuals instead of going towards the construction of roads, hospitals, and schools. These are resources that allegedly went into building the Lungu dynasty instead of paying social cash transfer to the vulnerable people of Shang’ombo and Milenge districts. Instead of buying desks, medicines, or paying for the Farmer Input Support Programme, public resources were allegedly diverted into building mansions, fish ponds, and other family businesses.

In a nutshell, let the Lungu family just cooperate with the law enforcement authorities in their pursuit for justice as it is also the same justice that the complainants (Zambians) are seeking. The Lungu family is up against we, the Zambians, and it has nothing to do with politics or the New Dawn Government. It has everything to do with me as a Zambian who is asking for accountability from those who held government t office.

Most important, it is important for the Lungu family to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in order to smoothen investigations and the extension of justice to the family and the Zambian people. The Lungu family is a Zambian family and forms part of the bigger Zambian family loved by everyone in our beloved One Zambia One Nation One People. Therefore, let their be justice, by allowing the wheels of justice to roll undistracted.

The author is a former Investigations Officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission, Zambia