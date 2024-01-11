The country is in the grips of yet another Cholera outbreak. As at 8th January 2024, some 200+ new cases were recorded. Presently, Lusaka is the epicenter of the pandemic, with the spread continuing to other parts of the country. As has been the case in recent history, the commencement of the rainy season seems to coincide with the onset of this deadly disease’s onslaught on our society. This begs the question as to how, as Zambians, we have made ourselves vulnerable to cholera, which comes, primarily, as a result of poor hygiene?

Seen in light of sanitation levels in Lusaka, it is no surprise that we have made an acquaintance with this detestable illness. One cannot walk our streets without laying eyes on over-filled refuse bins and all manner of garbage lining our city. Many members of our society seem content with discarding their trash indiscriminately, even when in close proximity to a litter bin. As more people do the same, this trash accumulates, eventually turning into a health hazard. There seems to be little or no regard for the environment in which we occupy. As I walk through Lusaka City Market, for instance, I question why anyone would want to work, trade or otherwise get on public transport, in a place as unclean. What happened to the pride we have for being found in clean surroundings? Do we not like ourselves that much that we do not care whether we live in and amongst our own filth?

These questions are not restricted to the CBD and its environs. In Lusaka’s residential arrears, garbage management, similarly, leaves much to be desired. Too many Zambians are content with not subscribing to domestic refuse collection, under the pretext that it is too expensive. I wonder then, what alternative do you have? Allow garbage to collect in your yard? Is this better than parting with a maximum of K200 every month? This is in the areas where garbage can be collected. I am yet to make reference to the other parts of the city where it is unfeasible for a garbage truck to make rounds. In the unplanned settlements in Lusaka, residents simply throw their trash a stone-throw away from their front doors. For the threat of repulsing the reader, I will not make mention of the items which are discarded. To say the least, believe me when I say it is a very sad state of existence.

I hear Zambians used to be very clean. I am left to wonder at what happened, when we turned a corner. I think we still are a clean people, specifically outside Lusaka. Recently I was in Livingstone and was quite impressed with the neatness of the City. The same can be said for Kitwe and Ndola. Lusaka on the other hand is very disappointing. Without mincing my words, Lusaka has become a dirty city. I have often heard it remarked by foreigners travelling by bus that they would hold on to their trash when still in their countries and once they do cross our borders, proceed to discard it on our highways. It seems even our neighbours recognize our new found reputation for filth.

Progress is being made, nevertheless. Removing street vendors was a step in the right direction. These traders, who were numerous in number, had no access to clean toilets, clean water and other sanitation facilities. You are left to wonder, therefore, how they would answer the call of nature, then go ahead to handle the food a Zambian like myself would buy. Some of them had babies, who, invariably, needed to be changed; and then, as you can imagine, go and handle the food a Zambian like yourself would buy. Despite the merits of this measure, I often get baffled at calls street vendors make for them to be returned to the streets. Were it not for the presence of Law Enforcement Officers, I believe these unscrupulous individuals would find themselves back to the same streets with the described deplorable conditions and, in the process, contract cholera themselves, and spread it to scores more.

With more time, I would allude in greater detail to the conditions prevalent at some of the premier higher learning institutions in our country, where in some cases toilets are non-functional and clogged with human excrement. The working toilets, though less clogged, can by no means be described as clean. The day I used it, I could barely keep my eyes open.

As I begin to conclude, until we address our levels of hygiene, cholera will continue to plague us with regular recurrences. Lives will continue to be lost and our lives will continue to be impacted. The answer to this pandemic is not vaccines. We will buy vaccines, however, this will not address the root of the problem. We simply, need to become more clean as a people. I hate to point it out but cholera only breaks out in unclean environments. When we address this, we will do away with Cholera.

The Author is an Economist