PROUD AND FREE – episode 1

Our national anthem begins, “Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free.” But nowhere in the Zambian curriculum—not even at universities is it taught to students in elementary or secondary school to be proud Zambians. While everyone encourages their kids to pursue careers in engineering, law, and medicine, nobody stresses the importance of them becoming proud Zambians. Though having names with profound meaning the current generation is failing to speak vernacular and only know their heritage only from the National Registration Card. Therefore, the professionals and businesspeople we are developing do not take pride in their nationality. Children are not being taught how to be obedient sons of the soil and ambassadors for the country.

Now that we are approaching 60 years of independence, millennials are for chills, Gen Z are failing even to speak vernacular fluently, and Gen Alpha is undoubtedly incapable of taking initiative and is more knowledgeable about international sports, music, and films than Zambian productions. While schools will request that students wear the national colours on Independence Day, they are not any different from the radio and television stations in a Christian nation that exclusively play gospel music at times of national sorrow.

Are we proud to be Zambians, or is this just one of the standard opening remarks we make at the start of every formal gathering? Zambia Kuchalo, is it merely a catchphrase, or do we genuinely take pride in who we are? Tiyende pamodzi ndimutima umodzi. Zambia calls out for people who, like the sportsmen and women at championships, will honourably and proudly carry her banner. She longs for people who will uphold her cultural customs and traditions. What about our plenty of resources and large land? She searches for and longs for responsible sons of the land, who will neither use them for their own self-interested gain nor give them to foreign traders, as Joseph did to the Egyptians. Are we FREE and PROUD?

Zambian turns 60 on 24th October 2024. Just like other grandparents her children will turn up with selfie sticks, pose for the camera, to return the following year to come and use her as a statue for their photos. She is not priority; she is being used for convenience and yet she is the fountain that brought forth. We are just months away before the streets will be clad with old flags that are parked in the storerooms all year. Why reduce celebrating Zambia to a day and only for the camera. What you are proud of takes precedence, does Zambia to you? What have you done for the country. What have we as citizens of this great nation done to make it better for the next generation. If we who are Zambians are not proud of our land

They that are proud will honour that which they are proud of. They will raise the flag high enough to let everyone see. They do not step on their forefather’s dreams and protect their legacy with dignity and honour.