- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winnerBy Diggers Correspondent on 3 Mar 2020
betPawa gave out 2 big winners cheques of K59, 225 and K302,970.70 on Saturday, 29th February 2020.
Speaking at the media event held at Sherbourne Hotel in Kitwe, betPawa Marketing Coordinator Davy Mvula said that he was excited to hand over the cheques to the deserving winners and encouraged people to play responsibly saying that as betPawa does not encourage people to use money for food, school fees and rent money for betting.
Mvula said “ we do not encourage people to use money for school fees, food, etc to play on platform, we actually block people who show addictive signs on our platform”.
And speaking at the same event, Thomas Kunda, the winner of the K302,907.70 who spent K39 to win these earning said he is still trying to come to terms with what is happening, Kunda said he will invest his winning but he needs time to consult where he will make the investment.
Another big winner by the name of Stanford Moono who won K59,225.00 from a bet of K2.00 said he will use the money to finish building his house.
About Diggers Correspondent
The Diggers Correspondent is a versatile writer.
Related Items
- I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winner - 3 Mar 2020
- Ndola woman gets death sentence for killing mother - 3 Mar 2020
- INTERVENE AND SAVE UNZA PART 2 - 2 Mar 2020
- Arrest criminals behind gassing – Mpezeni - 1 Mar 2020
- PF suspends Kang’ombe for refusing to greet Esther - 28 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (8,053 views)
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 - Sangwa (7,030 views)
- ZRA unearths smuggling scam but remains mute (6,352 views)
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood (4,893 views)
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 (4,377 views)
- I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winner
- Sangwa a dull lawyer, Lungu qualifies and he’ll be on 2021 ballot – Mwila
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU
- ACC being used to launder public office bearers – Kambwili
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- I will invest the money, says betPawa K302,970.70 winner
- Sangwa a dull lawyer, Lungu qualifies and he’ll be on 2021 ballot – Mwila
- It’s foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia – VJ
- Govt should consult stakeholders before diverting university grants, says ZCTU
- ACC being used to launder public office bearers – Kambwili
- No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu – Lusambo
- State gets busted for lying about Lubinda’s whereabouts in assault case
- Bill 10 will be presented soon – Lubinda
- PF revokes Kang’ombe’s appointment as C/Belt vice-chair
- Former UNZA student sues Uni Council seeking damages for lost employment opportunities
- Ndola woman gets death sentence for killing mother
- Coronavirus is knocking, how prepared is our govt
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article