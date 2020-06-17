Building a house and buying a car has given betPawa BIG winner Sylvester Kampweulu “a sense of liberty”.

The Kitwe resident won K123,751.92 from a K1 bet in November, helped by a 175% win bonus for betting on 27 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more on both live and virtual sports, including 250% for 30 legs.

He said: “You have really changed our lives. Being able to build my own house in these hard times is the best experience ever. And also being able to buy my beloved wife a car. We are happy people.

“You deliver exactly the way you promise. Bet small win BIG. Life can change in an instant. Thank you betPawa for everything. Thank you for what you did for me and many others out there.

“I got 10% of that money and gave it to the needy. I also helped a few friends and relatives here and there and invested in a small mining venture in Solwezi. I have been able to motivate others through my BIG win. I have also been able to help others financially.”

Life as a betPawa BIG winner may even lead him to a different type of power. He explained: “I am at a point where a lot of people have suggested that I stand as councillor in the next elections. I have agreed to stand since people have confidence in me.”

