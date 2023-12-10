THREESOME, orgy, one night stand. These may not be common phrases to the old school. Many years ago relationships were exclusive to couples. Group sex was unheard-of. Old folks managed to stay in courtships for years without intimacy. In fact, there was strictly no sex before marriage. Today, most girls want to sample the product before making a decision and the guys don’t hate the sound of that generosity. In those years, it was “until death do us part”. Admiring another woman was a sin and adultery was unforgivable. Well, that was then, this is now. Things have changed. The devil is a liar, you may say. That’s true. But he is also the biggest social influencer of all times…....