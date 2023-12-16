The Ngoma Awards emerged like a celestial dance within the rhythmic pulse of the Ngoma, where beating drums set the tone for the arts’ magnificent tapestry. In this annual symphony of talent, the stage transforms into a canvas, welcoming both seasoned virtuosos and rising stars, to form a vibrant masterpiece event recognized by the country as the Ngoma Awards. Here, the timeless melodies of established maestros entwine with the fresh beats of newcomers, creating a harmonious blend that echoes through the corridors of celebration. Let’s step into this enchanting realm where creativity takes center stage, and the heartbeat of artistic brilliance resonates among both long-standing icons and promising newcomers. Zambia’s female artist, Towela Kaira, gracefully claimed the spotlight in the…...