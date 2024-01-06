HISTORICALLY, beauty pageants have been based on women’s physical beauty and personality but have now evolved to include a platform for women to showcase their skills. Meet 26-year-old Helga Munyama, a young preacher, small-scale farmer and first ever 2023 Miss Agriculture Zambia who believes that through modelling, she can win souls to Christ. Although it is not unusual for models to show some skin on the runway, Helga would rather participate in beauty pageants without bikini categories as a way of balancing her career with her personal values. With the country pursuing economic diversification with policy shift away from mining towards agriculture, manufacturing, among other sectors, President Hakainde Hichilema has insistently urged citizens to venture into farming to enhance agricultural…...



