The happy story of an MMA fighter from Zambia who returned to the octagon thanks to the 1xBet support.

Any young athlete dreams of becoming a professional and gaining recognition from the public. Talented MMA fighter from Zambia, Jai “Boyka” Chilufya, had a bright start in his octagon journey but almost retired after a serious injury. At the most difficult moment of his career, the company 1xBet helped him, and thanks to that, Jai managed to undergo expensive rehabilitation and is now preparing to return to the big sport.

Tough challenge

From the very first fight, Jai “Boyka” Chilufya attracted the specialists’ attention. The fighter has good striking technique and works well on the ground, leaving no chance for his opponents.

After three struggles without defeat, Jai was already preparing for title fights, but trouble came during the national team’s preparation for the IMMAF Africa Championship. In one of the sparrings, the fighter received a severe arm fracture, and this injury greatly affected the team, the athlete, and his family morale.

The fighter was raised by a single mother who makes a living by selling pancakes at a roadside stand. Thanks to sports, Jai always helped his family, but an injury changed a lot: “Before I broke my arm, I was able to help out a lot at home with bills, groceries, and school payments, but after my injury, it’s been so tough, my siblings are not in school cause fees are not paid, and my mother has to spend both day and night at the stand just to make ends meet. My disability to fight has really affected my family negatively,” said Jai Chilufya.

The fighter understood that with such an injury he might not return to the octagon, but he was not used to giving up and tried to find a solution.

Help from 1xBet

The Ulemu Fight Academy management realized how important the talented fighter Jai was for Zambia and turned to reliable sports partner 1xBet for help. One of the world’s leading betting companies is committed to supporting regional sports in Africa and was happy to help Jai Chilufya. The brand covered the main costs of paying for a titanium implant in the arm. The successful operation was held at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka. Now, Jai Chilufya is eagerly preparing to return to the big sport: “I thought I would be reduced to a mere spectator. But now I look forward to getting back to training, getting back to fighting, and with this new titanium implant, my hand is stronger than ever before, making me an unbreakable titanium striker.”

Recovery and future plans

Jai is not forcing a recovery but is confident of success and grateful to the responsible bookmaker 1xBet: “I won’t forget the people who have been there for me during this difficult time, especially 1xBet who have shown me to be humble and good to those around me. I am very happy and proud that such a huge entity can look at upcoming and unheard-of athletes like myself and Ulemu Fight Academy. 1xBet is doing a great job, and hopefully, other bookmakers and companies alike may follow in 1xBet’s footsteps and support local sports.”

Responsible betting

We hope that our hero will have many bright victories in the octagon. His story proves the importance of having a reliable partner ready to help in difficult times.

The bookmaker takes just as seriously any business it undertakes. 1xBet stands for responsible betting and strictly ensures that all its clients are of legal age.

Join the 1xBet player community, subscribe to the brand’s social media, and support Zambian athletes! http://1xplayers.com/3sqcmWXt