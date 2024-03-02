THIS past week R&B singer Leo Moyo, alias K’millian, was trending. But it wasn’t about any kind of trouble with Yango drivers this time; it was about love. Clad in all white, he put a ring on a beautiful lady, who was also glowing in a white ensemble. The photos were captioned, “Nkani yama Love, 2024. Be ready for me”. Every time I blinked, the number of comments on those photos kept going up in tenfolds. And I knew it was going to be SPICY! So I made myself a nice big cup of tea and sat down to read the comments. I observed that instead of congratulating the legendary musician for taking a bold step of marrying in these...



