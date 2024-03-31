IF YOU are a Yo Maps or Mordecaii ZM enthusiast, then you’ve either participated in the fan rivalry on social media, or you’ve grabbed some popcorn and are just watching as the drama unfolds. For me, this is a demonstration of just how much our music industry has grown; and also, how dynamic it is that a new comer can now be compared to one of Zambia’s biggest artistes. Recently, Yo Maps left his fans yearning for more when he teased them with snippets of “Nga Teh Bayawe”, announcing that it would premiere on March 29. The excitement and anticipation was beyond the roof as renowned artistes like Macky 2 rallied behind him, urging everyone to brace themselves for the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.