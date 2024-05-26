IF you live in a komboni like me, chances are that you’ve witnessed people calling an elderly man or woman a witch because of some peculiar behaviour. Now, I am not qualified to judge who is a witch and who is not because I am still trying to decide if I believe in juju, but one thing I do know, is that sometimes, certain medical conditions can make people judge other unfairly. Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias in Zambia programme director Grant Longwe also observes that there is too much stigma against dementia patients in this country. Dementia is a term used to describe a decline in mental abilities, such as memory loss and reasoning, that interferes with a person’s...



